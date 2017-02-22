Advertising

George Clooney is for sure a card-carrying member of the "Hollywood elite." But he has turned the tables on Trump supporters who use the term "Hollywood elitists" to shut down members of the film industry who speak out against the President and his cabinet, Entertainment Weekly reports.

ICYMI: Over the course of his campaign and early Presidency, Donald Trump has wracked up a whole lot of hate from Hollywood ac-tors and other voices of the film industry. As a prime example, Clooney's close pal Meryl Streep criticized the President at the Golden Globes, and he shot back by calling her "overrated."

The rivalry makes sense since "The Arts" tend to lean left, giving rise to the term "Hollywood elitists." "What would THEY know about the plight of the common American?!"

You know, this kind of thing:

#TrumpRally He is not with the Hollywood elite:Jay-Z, billionaire Cuban,media Tapper,or Washington swamps.He is with us- the American people pic.twitter.com/spaHaIVFVc — CindyForTrump (@immigrant_legal) February 19, 2017

Ummmmm, well....

Here's the thing, as Clooney pointed out in an interview this week with French news network Canal+, that argument doesn't quite hold up in the case of our current President.

“When Meryl spoke, everyone on that one side was, ‘Well that’s elitist Hollywood speaking,'” Clooney said. “Donald Trump has 22 acting credits in television… He collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist.”

The Cloones is right about Trump, who hosted NBC's The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice and has appeared in a whole bunch of TV shows and movies, including Home Alone 2 and Zoolander.

George Clooney also pointed out that Trump's chief advisor, Steve Bannon, is a member of the Hollywood elite "club" as well. “Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director," he said. "That’s the truth, that’s what he’s done. He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots that he couldn’t get made. He made a lot of money off of Seinfeld. He’s elitist Hollywood, I mean that’s the reality.”

Damn, George. Great points. Handsome and clever? Too bad he's hella taken.

