Twitter explodes after allegation that Bush Sr. groped women while making a bizarre joke.

Former president George H.W. Bush became the latest president to be accused of sexual assault this week, after actress Heather Lind spoke out in a now-deleted Instagram post about how Bush reached up from his wheelchair and "touched her from behind" after a private screening of her show Turn: The Washington Spies.

On Wednesday night, a second actress gave a similar account of her experience with 41st president. Jordana Grolnick, according to Deadspin, said that, "I got sent the Heather Lind story by many people this morning. And I'm afraid that mine is entirely similar."

Deadspin also reported that they received a tip over a year ago alerting them that Bush had groped Lind while telling her "that his favorite magician was 'David Cop-a-Feel' while fondling her."

They linked to two old tweets apparently relating to the incident:

Grolnick shared her story with Deadspin: