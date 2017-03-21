Advertising

George Lopez has made no secret of his blatant dislike—nay, hatred—for the president. And he's definitely not the only one to feel this way. But some people think the comedian took things too far with some recent comments he made about the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, on Instagram.

Here's what happened: a fan tagged Lopez under a lewd Instagram photo of two dogs having sex. "Yo @georgelopez when we gonna pimp Ivanka because backpage is calling her name right now" wrote someone named "williamthebaddest." ("Backpage" is a reference to Backpage.com, a classifieds site where sex workers have been known to frequent.)

This is a super-sexist joke, obviously, and Lopez could have just left it there and moved on. Instead, he responded: "She's ready!"

The fan then wrote: "Ok then let's get her maybe she should spend some time in Mexico," to which Lopez responded, "That would hurt her brand."

Popular Instagram account TheShadeRoom shared a screenshot of the exchange here, captioned "Now that's shade":

#PettyWap: Now that's shade 👀 #GeorgeLopez #IvankaTrump A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Gross.

I'm all for making jokes about President Trump and any adult members of his family who have involved themselves in his dumpster fire of a presidency. In fact, my well-being and livelihood depend on it. But Lopez and his fan's comments about Ivanka were less of a "joke" and more along the lines of "locker room talk" A.K.A. something Trump himself might say behind closed doors (or on Twitter).

A lot of commenters defended Ivanka Trump—even while criticizing her father—and lambasted Lopez for his "misogynistic" comments.

Others argued that Ivanka Trump is complicit in her father's actions and therefore not above criticism or "jokes" (even bad ones, which this was).

What a mess.

Good talk, everyone. Glad we figured this out.

