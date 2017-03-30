Advertising

Among the many uncomfortable facets of Donald Trump's America is the strange nostalgia for President George W. Bush, another Republican war-monger manipulated by people in his orbit, but was at least folksy and dopey about it.

An anecdote reported by New York Magazine furthers the narrative that George W. Bush might be a cool dude?!?!

In addition to battling a poncho at Donald Trump's inauguration, Bush also provided some colorful commentary.

New York mag reports:

According to three people who were present, Bush gave a brief assessment of Trump’s inaugural after leaving the dais: “That was some weird shit.” All three heard him say it.

"That was some weird sh*t."

Agreed, Bush. Agreed.

Wait—did I just agree with George W. Bush? These really are crazy times.

