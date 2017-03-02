Advertising

It's the ultimate buddy comedy: two powerful figures from different political parties and vastly different administrations form an unlikely friendship at funerals. President George W. Bush can't contain his affection for Michelle Obama, gushing to People magazine, "we just took to each other."

For many, their public displays of affection give hope for finding common humanity between Democrats and Republicans.

Pictures of George W Bush and Michelle Obama are the one thing about our politics that gives me any semblance of hope pic.twitter.com/11XXI8GryK — B Croarkz (@BrianCrorky) January 24, 2017

Bush can hardly contain his joy when he gets to see Michelle Obama.

Everyone wants someone who will look at them the way George Bush looks at Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/j8DfOGliab — anaVOLic (@gentry_matt) January 24, 2017

Who wouldn't get psyched? It's Michelle Freakin' Obama.

“When I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection," Bush said of this moment at the grand opening of the National Museum of African-American History.

Promoting his first art book and exhibit, Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors, Dubya attributed their bond to his goofiness.

“She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like,” he said. Same.

George W. Bush reveals the hilarious reason he and Michelle Obama 'just took to each other' https://t.co/xajSX4imaV @PeopleEWNetwork pic.twitter.com/6KWQB9SsML — People Magazine (@people) March 1, 2017

George W. Bush's goofiness has lead to some awkward moments with his BFF, though. At the funeral for murdered police officers in Dallas, he couldn't help but jam to "The Battle Hymn of the Republic."

LAURA: George, be on your best behavior.

GEORGE: Of course I will!

LAURA: No dancing.

GEORGE: ... pic.twitter.com/qNnyTWbe6i — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 12, 2016

Another big thing these two have in common: being against President Donald Trump.

All in all, the two are bipartisan #squadgoals.

