We never thought there'd come a time when seeing George W. Bush in the news would people on both sides of the political spectrum go "Awww! THAT guy!" like he's our goofy, lovable uncle and not the former controversial, war-starting president of the United States.

But here we are.

In keeping with his new role as "goofy uncle," George W. Bush was at last night's Texas Rangers game against the Phillies when he crashed a live broadcast by Fox Sports reporter Emily Jones. Why? Because he wanted to say "hey!" Typical Dubs.

The hilarious moment is going viral on Twitter, because these are stressful times and we need this right now:

A wild George W. Bush appears! pic.twitter.com/sUfZ6YOhKo — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2017

President George W Bush had some fun at the @Rangers game last night. 😂😂😂



(via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/aHDsqNsu2b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 18, 2017

George Bush just photo bombed Emily Jones on Fox sports sw broadcast. #Rangers — Lee Stitzel (@Omicron013) May 18, 2017

George W Bush is just out here to watch a ballgame and shout "hey." pic.twitter.com/prfC4DGybt — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 18, 2017

"How ya like me now?" https://t.co/OKpdJcsS25 — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) May 18, 2017

Luckily, Jones was not pissed at the interruption. Actually, just the opposite:

My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) May 18, 2017

"My most favorite photo bomb ever!" she wrote on Twitter.

Hey, remember back in the early 2000s when a lot of Americans thought George W. Bush was the worst president imaginable? LOLOLOLOL.

The current president is possibly obstructing justice. Meanwhile, George W. Bush is photo bombing baseball reporters pic.twitter.com/ryKGJtdSOl — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 18, 2017

