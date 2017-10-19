George W. Bush gave a speech slamming Trump and Twitter doesn't know who to hate anymore.

Former President George W. Bush makes far different headlines than President George W. Bush did, an eye-popping difference furthered today during the ex-president's speech at the Bush Institute's Spirit of Liberty event. The Washington Post called his comments an "unmistakable takedown of Trumpism—and Trump."
But few if anyone can forget Bush's own presidency just to praise his afterlife.
Here's one writer's take on Bush's comments today.
And here's an interpretation by the NYC mayor's communications director.
If I may take this moment to understate the extremely obvious, President George W. Bush was unpopular among liberals. Meanwhile, Former President George W. Bush keeps giving them reason to appreciate him. This time he didn't even need a malfunctioning raincoat.
Here are just a few of George W. Bush's remarks from Thursday, compiled by Politico, and they're chock full of obvious references to the conspiracy, bigotry, and bully-fueled Trump presidency without ever saying the name:
Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seem more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.
...
Bigotry in any form is blasphemy against the American creed and it means the very identity of our nation depends on the passing of civic ideals to the next generation. We need a renewed emphasis on civic learning in schools. And our young people need positive role models. Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children.
The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them.
You can watch Bush's remarks in the video below at the 2:11:00 mark, or read the full text, here:
Suffice to say, the directness of Bush's comments was not lost on anyone.
Pretty much everyone stated this:
And while the comment du jour is that Trump even makes Bush look good by comparison, there are those who are willing to take his words unencumbered by his past.
And many more who point mockingly at the anger over Bush's remarks from the pro-Trump crowd.
No matter how conflicted you are about Bush's comments or the man who made them, I think we can all agree on the following: Bush getting stuck in a raincoat is a phenomenal image.
And that's probably about all.