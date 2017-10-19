George W. Bush gave a speech slamming Trump and Twitter doesn't know who to hate anymore.

Former President George W. Bush makes far different headlines than President George W. Bush did, an eye-popping difference furthered today during the ex-president's speech at the Bush Institute's Spirit of Liberty event. The Washington Post called his comments an "unmistakable takedown of Trumpism—and Trump."

But few if anyone can forget Bush's own presidency just to praise his afterlife.

Here's one writer's take on Bush's comments today.

And here's an interpretation by the NYC mayor's communications director.

If I may take this moment to understate the extremely obvious, President George W. Bush was unpopular among liberals. Meanwhile, Former President George W. Bush keeps giving them reason to appreciate him. This time he didn't even need a malfunctioning raincoat.

Here are just a few of George W. Bush's remarks from Thursday, compiled by Politico, and they're chock full of obvious references to the conspiracy, bigotry, and bully-fueled Trump presidency without ever saying the name: