The US military dropped the "mother of all bombs" on Afghanistan last week, and now HBO Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and professional mustache Geraldo Rivera are having the mother of all feuds about it.

ICYMI: the US dropped an 18,700 pound bomb nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs" (MOAB) on an ISIS cave complex in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan, which is reported to have killed at least 94 ISIS militants, according to Afghan Army officials.

The two sides of the political spectrum have, of course, responded somewhat differently to the news. On last night's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver played a Fox & Friends segment that gleefully "celebrated" the occasion with a music video of Toby Keith singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" over footage of the attack. At the end of the segment, Geraldo Rivera said: "One of my favorite things in 16 years at Fox News is watching bombs drop on bad guys."

You can watch the segment here:

Fox host: Dropping MOAB is "what freedom looks like, that's the red, white, and blue."

Geraldo: It's one of my favorite things to watch. pic.twitter.com/E5X2lmTnSE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 14, 2017

On his own show, John Oliver then offered this razor-sharp response:

That’s a coincidence because one of my favorite things in four seasons on this show is getting to look into the camera and say "fuck you Geraldo, I hope your mustache gets caught in a box fan."

You can watch here:

Rivera responded to the burn on Twitter this morning, by mansplaining the situation in Syria to John Oliver:

To #JohnOliver #moab killed 90+ #ISIS. Remember them? baby killing terrorists, throat cutting savages who rape & burn religious minorities? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 17, 2017

The Last Week Tonight host has yet to respond. But hopefully he will. Because one of my favorite things in 16 years of Fox News is watching smart, funny people eviscerate them.

