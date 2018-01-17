Meet 'girthers,' people who believe Trump's weight is a conspiracy.

For all his ruckus over President Obama's birth certificate and his belief that Obama was born in Kenya, Donald Trump became known as the head of the birther movement. Now, Trump is the body of another movement: Girthers, or people who think Trump weighs more than his doctors are letting on.

The conspiracy theory began when the public got our hands on Trump's health information, courtesy of his physician Ronny Jackson. According to the report, Trump weights 239 pounds.

Trump health update in a nutshell, via Dr. Ronny Jackson -->



6' 3" height

239 pounds

68 beats per minute

122/74 blood pressure

98.4 temperature — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 16, 2018

People couldn't help but notice that the weight as compared to height was just shy of an obese classification. "A very convenient single pound," someone wrote on Twitter.

The reason Trump’s reported weight is 239lbs is that 240lbs in a 6’3” man would be considered obese by BMI. A very convenient single pound. #TuesdayThoughts — Rex (@RexRomanTweets) January 16, 2018

For the record, @realDonaldTrump said he was 74 inches in 2012. Now his doctor says he's 75 inches. And that one inch makes is BMI "overweight" not "obese." I'm a #girther because old men don't GROW an inch! pic.twitter.com/ehNxF9PjPL — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 16, 2018

Of course, Twitter was quick to name the movement.