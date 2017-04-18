Advertising

Okay, things are starting to get really, really messy between conservative pundit/snowflake-hater Tomi Lahren and her former (or current?) employer, Glenn Beck's network, TheBlaze.

On April 7, Lahren filed a lawsuit against TheBlaze for wrongful termination after her show, Tomi, was suspended, and she lost access to her extremely popular Facebook page, which TheBlaze claims they own. Lahren believes she was fired from TheBlaze for pro-choice comments she made on The View on March 17. On the show, Lahren explains that since she believes in limited government, it follows that she doesn't think the government should have control over what women do with their bodies.

Now TheBlaze is countersuing Lahren, according to Variety. Glenn Beck and the people at TheBlaze claim that her employment with the network “remains in full force and effect" (meaning she's still getting paid). So apparently she wasn't actually fired, she's just been suspended permanently from the company, with pay.

TheBlaze's countersuit requests that the court ban Lahren from “making any public appearances without TheBlaze’s prior approval,” from making any public comments about TheBlaze, and from “disparaging, criticizing, ridiculing, or making any negative comments about TheBlaze, Beck, or any of its or his employees or family members, or anyone else known by Lahren to be a friend or other associate of Beck.”

In their counterclaim, Beck and TheBlaze address Lahren's comments on The View, saying:

TheBlaze supports its employees’ expression of their opinions and did not take issue with Lahren’s comments simply because they expressed a pro-choice viewpoint. Her comments were shocking and disappointing because they demonstrated Lahren was uniformed and unprepared to speak on those issues. In addition, her comments were inconsistent with positions she had previously expressed.

Her comments were inconsistent with positions she'd previously expressed, even as recently as December 2016 when, on her show, she called people who had abortions "straight-up baby killers."

The countersuit stated that many of TheBlaze's supporters found Lahren’s comments to be “offensive," “because they imply that only a hypocrite would believe in the Constitution or conservative values but not be pro-choice. Because Lahren is closely associated with TheBlaze, her statements also reflected negatively on TheBlaze’s reputation.”

But TheBlaze maintains that Lahren wasn't suspended for her comments on The View, but rather for the "divisive" employment conduct that also led to their decision not to renew her contract in September.

For example, they allege that Lahren treated the crew in an "inappropriate and unprofessional" manner, specifically claiming she was "constantly complaining about everything including but not limited to lighting, room temperature, editing, shooting, directing, etc.” They also said her “word choices on air had to be addressed repeatedly for bordering on the profane.”

Tomi Lahren hasn't commented on the countersuit, but she did tweet something that seemed to imply she wasn't taking it too seriously.

I'm gonna take the advice of @Wale and just smile. 😊💯 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 17, 2017

Rapper Wale, however, wasn't especially happy to be given a shoutout by Tomi Lahren.

Same phone who dis https://t.co/mrvnXtKFhM — Wale (@Wale) April 17, 2017

