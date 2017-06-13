UPDATE: The Warriors said in a statement that they haven't received an official invitation or made an official decision yet. However, the teams' previous remarks suggest it may be true.
According to reports, the recently crowned NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, have reportedly unanimously voted to skip the traditional trip winners trip to the White House. Cue the "MORE LIKE THE SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS!" from the Twitter trolls.
They're the winners, after all. Why should they have to hang out with a racist xenophobe who threatens civil rights? Plus, President Donald Trump probably hates basketball players for having such big hands.
The morning after they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games, CNBC's Josh Brown reported:
This comes as no surprise. Back in February, Steph Curry called Trump an ass, kind of, in an interview with the San Jose Mercury News:
Once again, Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.
“I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.”
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and the Muslim ban, too.
Here's what power-forward David West has to say about the president.
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, herself from the Golden State, applauded their resistance and invited them to the Capitol instead.
And right on cue, Barack Obama's White House photographer/the smoothest, most resourceful troll Pete Souza shared a pic of a time a Warrior did, in fact, want to meet the president.
Obama and the Warriors had a really good time when the team won the championship in 2015.