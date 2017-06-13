Advertising

UPDATE: The Warriors said in a statement that they haven't received an official invitation or made an official decision yet. However, the teams' previous remarks suggest it may be true.

Statement from @Warriors: "We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary." pic.twitter.com/XFon7X0kk5 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 13, 2017

According to reports, the recently crowned NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, have reportedly unanimously voted to skip the traditional trip winners trip to the White House. Cue the "MORE LIKE THE SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS!" from the Twitter trolls.

Advertising

Make Dub Nation Great Again. Giphy

They're the winners, after all. Why should they have to hang out with a racist xenophobe who threatens civil rights? Plus, President Donald Trump probably hates basketball players for having such big hands.

Unanimity is powerful. Giphy

The morning after they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games, CNBC's Josh Brown reported:

Advertising

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

This comes as no surprise. Back in February, Steph Curry called Trump an ass, kind of, in an interview with the San Jose Mercury News:

Once again, Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country. “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.”

Advertising

Ya burnt! Giphy

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and the Muslim ban, too.

Here are Steve Kerr’s complete comments on Donald Trump and the election. Do read: pic.twitter.com/SxOTduQL4z — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) November 10, 2016

Here's what power-forward David West has to say about the president.

David West on Donald Trump. From January. pic.twitter.com/4voPgmwCif — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 13, 2017

Advertising

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, herself from the Golden State, applauded their resistance and invited them to the Capitol instead.

The @Warriors' leadership is inspiring. I'd be honored to welcome the team to the U.S. Capitol. #DubNation — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 13, 2017

And right on cue, Barack Obama's White House photographer/the smoothest, most resourceful troll Pete Souza shared a pic of a time a Warrior did, in fact, want to meet the president.

Before basketball, first came science. Congrats Steph Curry and the Warriors (especially Kevin Durant). A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Advertising

Obama and the Warriors had a really good time when the team won the championship in 2015.

Giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.