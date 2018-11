This is what the Republican Congressman Steve King has on his official Facebook page just days after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified that Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when she was 15 and he was 17.

He's pushing Kavanaugh's theory that Dr. Ford's testimony is part of a "revenge plot" on behalf of the Clintons.

Yep, no doubt about it πŸ™„ Posted by Steve King on Friday, September 28, 2018

h/t Huffington Post