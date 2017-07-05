Advertising

On July 3, the Indiana Republican Party asked on both Facebook and Twitter for people's Obamacare "horror stories." They definitely did get some of those, but they also got an overwhelming number of responses from people telling them how the Affordable Care Act actually improved (or even saved) their lives.

[Just a quick aside here to remind people, in case they're confused, that "Obamacare" and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are the same thing.]

Did you lose a doctor that you liked? Have your premiums increased? Did your insurer leave the exchange? Are burdensome... Posted by Indiana Republican Party on Monday, July 3, 2017

The Indiana GOP's post on Facebook read,

Did you lose a doctor that you liked? Have your premiums increased? Did your insurer leave the exchange? Are burdensome regulations hurting your small business? We were promised Obamacare would make healthcare cheaper, better, and more available, but in reality it's turned out to be the opposite. What's your Obamacare horror story? Let us know.

The Indiana GOP was looking to hear all about all the terrible things that happened to Americans once the ACA was passed.

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Instead, they got a lot of stories about how Obamacare had helped them, and how the real horror story would be if they lost healthcare altogether. So, basically the exact opposite of what the Indiana GOP was looking for.

It was pretty much the same over on Twitter.

#ACA helped me and family get affordable health insurance even w/ a #preexistingcondition — (((Liz))) (@2foodie) July 4, 2017

Same for me. Would not have had insurance otherwise . My job at the time didn't offer benefits. I had just gone back to work after being out — Elizabeth (@newstart43) July 4, 2017

Obamacare enabled me to get insurance despite a preexisting condition. The exchange allows my daughter to afford the cost of insurance. — K Saxon (@KateSharpUSA) July 4, 2017

What you should be asking is how many people did not have to apply for disability -- because the #ACA helped them get back to work. 😀 — Patricia Schwarz (@TessEractica) July 5, 2017

I'm a Republican. The ACA saved my wife and son, allowing them to both get spine rebuilds and physical therapy that has been denied before. — Matt (@MtnChippewa) July 5, 2017

I did loose my doctor but I gained a bunch of new great doctors that guided me through the worst heath crisis of my life. — Denisse (@hdenissem) July 5, 2017

My dad got all his medicine for free instead of having to pay for it! The horror! — RealSJB (@RealSJB) July 5, 2017

Wow, this is not what the GOP wants to hear. Good luck with that healthcare plan, guys.

