Advertising

On July 3, the Indiana Republican Party asked on both Facebook and Twitter for people's Obamacare "horror stories." They definitely did get some of those, but they also got an overwhelming number of responses from people telling them how the Affordable Care Act actually improved (or even saved) their lives.

[Just a quick aside here to remind people, in case they're confused, that "Obamacare" and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are the same thing.]

Did you lose a doctor that you liked? Have your premiums increased? Did your insurer leave the exchange? Are burdensome...

Posted by Indiana Republican Party on Monday, July 3, 2017
Advertising

The Indiana GOP's post on Facebook read,

Did you lose a doctor that you liked? Have your premiums increased? Did your insurer leave the exchange? Are burdensome regulations hurting your small business?

We were promised Obamacare would make healthcare cheaper, better, and more available, but in reality it's turned out to be the opposite.

What's your Obamacare horror story? Let us know.

The Indiana GOP was looking to hear all about all the terrible things that happened to Americans once the ACA was passed.

Advertising

Instead, they got a lot of stories about how Obamacare had helped them, and how the real horror story would be if they lost healthcare altogether. So, basically the exact opposite of what the Indiana GOP was looking for.

Advertising

It was pretty much the same over on Twitter.

Advertising
Advertising

Wow, this is not what the GOP wants to hear. Good luck with that healthcare plan, guys.

Sources: h/t Huffington Post
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.