Here is a nice and not-horrible political news story: A GOP senator is defending his opponent after she inundated with racist attacks just for being Muslim.
Deedra Abboud, an attorney running as a Democrat in the Senate race in Arizona, endured racist name calling and violent threats on social media after posting about religious tolerance on Facebook.
Here are examples of the hateful insults hurled at Abboud. Oops, looks like we left the names on these comments:
"Nice try but your first love is Satan (AKA Allah) and your second love is to a litter box your ‘people’ come from. You are as American as Chinese checkers," said horrible racist S. Jason Parr.
"BAN ISLAM IN THE USA…WE HATE YOUR FILTHY DEATH CULT," added awful bigot Chris Ruen.
Hateful moron Brian Zappa chimed in with, "How about go $#%# yourself. Towel headed piece of $#^%."
And finally, disgusting idiot Roy Sanders added, 'Get out stinking Muslim." for good measure.
But instead of using this hate to fuel his campaign, current republican senator Jeff Flake offered his support to the woman working hard to unseat him:
Oh my god. Is that...civility? A scrap of humanity in the wasteland that is Amerian politics? We thought those days were long over, but it looks like some politicians still have parts of their spine intact...just not the ones in Washington.
Abbound thanked Senator Flake for not being a giant, steaming pile of doodoo.
So did many others on both sides of the political aisle, including some voters in Arizona. See, you can win votes just by being a good guy.
Jeff Flake became an enemy of President Trump after he spoke out against him and his proposed Muslim ban during last year's election. According to CNN, Trump is currently searching for possible republicans to challenge Flake, citing that he wants someone with more "loyalty."
But not everyone was so quick to sing Flake's praises.
Well, those warm tingly feelings couldn't last forever. Still, seeing a classy tweet from a politician is refreshing.
