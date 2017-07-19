Advertising

Here is a nice and not-horrible political news story: A GOP senator is defending his opponent after she inundated with racist attacks just for being Muslim.

Deedra Abboud, an attorney running as a Democrat in the Senate race in Arizona, endured racist name calling and violent threats on social media after posting about religious tolerance on Facebook.

Here are examples of the hateful insults hurled at Abboud. Oops, looks like we left the names on these comments:

"Nice try but your first love is Satan (AKA Allah) and your second love is to a litter box your ‘people’ come from. You are as American as Chinese checkers," said horrible racist S. Jason Parr.

"BAN ISLAM IN THE USA…WE HATE YOUR FILTHY DEATH CULT," added awful bigot Chris Ruen.

Hateful moron Brian Zappa chimed in with, "How about go $#%# yourself. Towel headed piece of $#^%."

And finally, disgusting idiot Roy Sanders added, 'Get out stinking Muslim." for good measure.

But instead of using this hate to fuel his campaign, current republican senator Jeff Flake offered his support to the woman working hard to unseat him:

Hang in there @deedra2018. Sorry you have to put up with this. Lots of wonderful people across AZ. You'll find them. https://t.co/uVfLaAfVV2 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 19, 2017

Oh my god. Is that...civility? A scrap of humanity in the wasteland that is Amerian politics? We thought those days were long over, but it looks like some politicians still have parts of their spine intact...just not the ones in Washington.

Abbound thanked Senator Flake for not being a giant, steaming pile of doodoo.

Thank you @JeffFlake for leadership in rejecting behavior that doesn't reflect our American values. AZ's amazing people deserve more of this https://t.co/t0FztPNKbj — Deedra2018 (@deedra2018) July 19, 2017

So did many others on both sides of the political aisle, including some voters in Arizona. See, you can win votes just by being a good guy.

To clarify,he's not "a flake" but Senator Flake,a Republican.

Hats off 4 standing against bigotry where others would have exploited the opp. https://t.co/HCITu7XPBQ — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 19, 2017

Sen Flake thank you. You have more class than many people in your party. Your actions with this & the shooting in VA make Arizona proud. — Political Minion (@PoliticalMinion) July 19, 2017

Props for @JeffFlake for coming to the support of his (possible) Democratic rival. #AZSen — Joe Ferguson (@joeferguson) July 19, 2017

Jeff I m a democrat but great respect for u for standing up against hatred.i will vote for u any day — Bil@l (@PunjabiTouch) July 19, 2017

Jeff Flake became an enemy of President Trump after he spoke out against him and his proposed Muslim ban during last year's election. According to CNN, Trump is currently searching for possible republicans to challenge Flake, citing that he wants someone with more "loyalty."

GOP Sen. Flake publicly supporting his opponent who has faced Islamaphobic attacks. Trump has told aides he wants to target Flake for defeat https://t.co/6OhhDD1OyM — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 19, 2017

But not everyone was so quick to sing Flake's praises.

He voted yes on Jeff Sessions, yes on multiple anti-immigrant laws, yes on defunding Planned Parenthood, pushed thru Keystone XL. pic.twitter.com/6gpMgCeI8u — Patriots Punch Nazis (@FaithFortune99) July 19, 2017

This is great and all but you still want to end same-sex marriage and voted no on enforcing anti-gay hate crimes. So I'll save the applause. — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) July 19, 2017

Well, those warm tingly feelings couldn't last forever. Still, seeing a classy tweet from a politician is refreshing.

Hey President Trump, u up?

