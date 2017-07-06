Advertising

As Trumpcare falters in Congress, the official GOP account is trying to ape their leader's Twitter with snarky, trolling tweets. But they're not doing it bigly. They're doing it wrongly.

And they've decided to ask Hillary Clinton: "If you're so smart, what's your health care plan?"

Remember how Hillary Clinton ran for president, and how she actually had a comprehensive healthcare plan?

Hillary Clinton does.

Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage. Feel free to run w/it.https://t.co/jBMFBJpSP7 https://t.co/zZoA16Ym03 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 5, 2017

It "includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage," mentioned Clinton, as she posted the outline of her healthcare plans. As Obama has pointed out, that detail about kicking 23 million people off their coverage is in stark contrast to the GOP bill currently stalled in the Senate.

DAMN! @GOP just got owned by HRC. Again. 🔥🔥🔥 — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 5, 2017

I will never forget how they critiqued you for being prepared, doing homework and research, and having an actual plan and policy. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 5, 2017

The GOP Twitter account also asked Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren the same question: "Where's your plan?"

Since Warren supports single-payer and Sanders wants to expand medicare, the GOP is looking pretty desperate for good ideas right now.

