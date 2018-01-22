White House photos of Trump 'working' shut down Twitter.

On Friday, the U.S. government entered a shutdown and because no one actually knows what that means, the White House sought to reassure the public of what it doesn't mean. It doesn't mean President Trump stops working.
See? He's working:
The White House quickly released a photo series showing the president working, in the White House, to reiterate, definitely working. Holding phones, walking around, chatting with dudes. WORKING. The president is working.
Of course, there were skeptics everywhere. Even in Fox News' Twitter mentions.
The idea began to float around that the photos of Trump working were slightly less than candid. That his staff had actually set up the pictures of Trump at a desk, doing president stuff, just so people get it in their minds that the Trump workday never stops, even when the government stops the work of all "nonessential" government employees.
But if you think about it, a "photo op" is work, is it not? You have to set up the phone, frame the shot, position yourself so you're perfectly shadowed by the portrait of Andrew Jackson — you think that comes naturally? Nuh-uh. That's work.
Checkmate, Democrats.
A photo op is still work.
Photoshops are also work.
Entire threads dedicated to the blank desk emerged.
GRAPHIC IMAGERY warning for neat freaks:
That Nixon photo is pure gore. If we've learned anything here, it's to keep your workspace an absolute bloody mess so people think you're super busy.
But if you don't think a messy table is the key to success, then here's to the president keeping a clean workspace and a busy schedule: