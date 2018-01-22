White House photos of Trump 'working' shut down Twitter.

On Friday, the U.S. government entered a shutdown and because no one actually knows what that means, the White House sought to reassure the public of what it doesn't mean. It doesn't mean President Trump stops working.

See? He's working:

Moments ago, the @WhiteHouse released photos of President @realDonaldTrump working with his staff during what they're calling the "Democrat shutdown." https://t.co/Gl9Xn7xulJ pic.twitter.com/WjMBc1E5Xr — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2018

The White House quickly released a photo series showing the president working, in the White House, to reiterate, definitely working. Holding phones, walking around, chatting with dudes. WORKING. The president is working.

White House very pleased with itself for doing work pic.twitter.com/u7RODQ9faf — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) January 20, 2018

Of course, there were skeptics everywhere. Even in Fox News' Twitter mentions.

Haha! Photo ops, no papers on his desk. Oh yeah, I forgot he doesn’t read. — Mercer U (@merceru1993) January 21, 2018

The idea began to float around that the photos of Trump working were slightly less than candid. That his staff had actually set up the pictures of Trump at a desk, doing president stuff, just so people get it in their minds that the Trump workday never stops, even when the government stops the work of all "nonessential" government employees.