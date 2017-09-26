Advertising

The Republican party's latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare is officially dead.

As reported by CNN, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate will not be voting on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill as planned. Things have been looking pretty grim for the bill ever since Republican Senators John McCain and Rand Paul made their opposition to it clear–but it all became real for the GOP on Monday, when Senator Susan Collins announced she was planning to vote "no." Without the support of any democrats or of those three Senators, the bill's chances of passing were slim to none. So, less than 24 hours after Collin's announcement, the Republicans backed out.

Advertising

Many people logged onto Twitter to express their feelings on the Graham-Cassidy bill's death—and people had jokes that will make your tummy hurt so hard from laughing that you'll need health care.

In the end, the president's closing message – that the football players are bad – couldn't put the bill over the tophttps://t.co/pCu47JRqsy — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) September 26, 2017

Senate Republicans announce: “We don’t know how to govern.” — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) September 26, 2017

In a twist nobody could have seen coming, the president's Twitter meltdown on NFL protests wasn't the final push the health care bill needed — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 26, 2017

Advertising

There's a dude out there called Graham Cassidy who is very relieved rn. — Daniel Bentley (@DJBentley) September 26, 2017

Republican President

Republican Senate

Republican House



AHCA ❌

Skinny Repeal ❌

Graham Cassidy ❌ pic.twitter.com/Tjc82LtUFR — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) September 26, 2017

I'm sorry, #GrahamCassidy can't come to the floor right now. Why?



Cause it's dead. #LWYMMD — Samuel Lau (@SamuelRLau) September 26, 2017

Advertising

We can all breathe easier now knowing we can still access a pulmonologist. RIP #GrahamCassidy — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 26, 2017

There were also some more emotional tweets from people affected by pre-existing conditions, including Jimmy Kimmel.

Thanks to all who stood up and spoke out from this happy guy and his less-fortunate friends #GoodbyeGrahamCassidy pic.twitter.com/8QyavZElxu — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 26, 2017

The person I love most in the world was just diagnosed w/ a "pre-existing" condition & today he caught a huge fucking break. #GrahamCassidy — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 26, 2017

Advertising

And celebratory messages from politicians.

Because of you, health care is safe for millions of Americans. This is your victory. Your calls, your letters, and your protests worked. https://t.co/Kzt1LbHkB9 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2017

To my GOP colleagues: please come back to the negotiating table. We can find consensus on lowering costs & improving care for all families — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 26, 2017

Mahalo to everyone who spoke out against #GrahamCassidy. Our work toward health care that is a right & not a privilege must continue. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 26, 2017

BREAKING: Senate Republicans will NOT vote on the terrible #GrahamCassidy bill. Thank you everyone who made their voices heard! We did it! — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 26, 2017

Advertising

#GrahamCassidy is officially dead. It’s time to get to work, hold hearings & find bipartisan ways to improve our #HealthCare system. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) September 26, 2017

See you at the next failed GOP health care bill non-vote!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.