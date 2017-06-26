Advertising

On Sunday, politician Grover Norquist tweeted a story about his daughter that he felt would clearly illustrate how and why people become Republicans. Norquist, by the way, is the founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform (which is, according to Wikipedia, an organization that opposes all tax increases). The story is so pat it almost seems fake, but whether or not it's true, Norquist definitely got the crap owned out of him by Twitter.

Norquist posted a tweet reading, "How Republicans are born... Daughter, 8, has been savings up to buy her first Guitar. Found it for $35. She had 35 exact. Then...sales tax."

Advertising

How Republicans are born...

Daughter, 8, has been savings up to buy her first Guitar.

Found it for $35. She had 35 exact.

Then...sales tax — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) June 25, 2017

Uh-oh! Not sales tax! Evil sales tax created just to break the hearts of little guitar-wanting girls everywhere! That is the only reason sales tax exists. There is no other point to it. Oh, wait.

People on Twitter started replying to Norquist's tweet, and their responses were so smart and funny that they got a whole lot more traction than his original tweet did. They brought up things like, you know, the fact that roads and sidewalks are paid for using taxes, and that the seat belts providing safety to Norquist and his 8-year-old are due to taxpayer funded regulations. Oh, and if they did happen to get into an accident on the way to Norquist's mission to smash his daughter's dreams, the emergency services that responded would also be paid by taxpayer dollars (although there are probably no tax funded remedies for the little girl's broken heart).

Advertising

Did you mention that you drove her to the guitar store on roads that were partly funded by sales taxes? — John Schwartz (@jswatz) June 25, 2017

In a car which only has seat belts preventing you from being badly injured in the event of a crash due to taxpayer funded regulations? — ☪️ Charles Gaba ✡️ (@charles_gaba) June 25, 2017

or those same taxes that pay for emergency services that will respond if you do get in an accident? — Steve J (@SteveoCO21) June 25, 2017

And fix potholes etc that reduce the chance that we will have accidents. — Holly Taggart (@holly_taggart) June 25, 2017

Advertising

And using traffic lights which are installed by municipalities that greatly reduce the risk of death when driving? — Shannon Copeland (@shinyshannon73) June 25, 2017

And using side walks that are paid by the city from tax payers dollars? — Keith (@Political_5000) June 25, 2017

And police that protect her from being robbed of her cash. — Liberal (@progressivehere) June 25, 2017

And firefighters and EMTs to provide emergency medical services that are paid for in part by sales tax. — Yerba Dog (@YerbaDog) June 25, 2017

Advertising

And were able to send this tweet due to government research and investment in the internet — Ferdinand Chubb 🇧🇷 (@FerdinandChubb) June 25, 2017

Quick shout out to Someecards' own beloved @JohnnyMcNulty, who managed to get a one word response from Norquist.

So, you intentionally let your daughter walk in without money for tax so you could give an 8-year-old a speech about why gubmint is evil? — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 25, 2017

No — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) June 26, 2017

Advertising

There are still so many unanswered questions. Like, how come he didn't just lend her the extra money to cover the tax? And what kind of guitar costs only $35? Why does he hate his daughter? His Twitter bio says he has two daughters, does he devise cruel plans to manipulate the other one into becoming Republican, too? What future plans does he have for destroying the dreams of his daughters, and will he be able to blame them all on taxes?

This is how dad-resenting children are born, that much is certain.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.