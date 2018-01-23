Woman trolled mercilessly after her Instagram rant about the caviar at Mar-a-Lago goes viral.

Donors and pals of the President got together this weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, for a fundraising event and to celebrate the anniversary of Trump being elected president.

Trump had to miss out because he was stuck in Washington D.C. tweeting, probably, about the government shutdown. But his son, Eric, was there. Seems like it was a real barn burner.

But not everyone was having a pleasant weekend at Mar-a-Lago it turns out. Instagram user @vacayinbae, whose name is Maria Rogers according to her bio, had a very, very, very bad dining experience.

Was there a toe in her food? Did one of the waiters fly into a blind rage and smash a glass? No, worse: this poor woman was forced to eat her caviar with a plastic spoon.

She was mad. So mad that she took to Instagram:

She writes: