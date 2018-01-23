Woman trolled mercilessly after her Instagram rant about the caviar at Mar-a-Lago goes viral.

Donors and pals of the President got together this weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, for a fundraising event and to celebrate the anniversary of Trump being elected president.
Trump had to miss out because he was stuck in Washington D.C. tweeting, probably, about the government shutdown. But his son, Eric, was there. Seems like it was a real barn burner.
But not everyone was having a pleasant weekend at Mar-a-Lago it turns out. Instagram user @vacayinbae, whose name is Maria Rogers according to her bio, had a very, very, very bad dining experience.
Was there a toe in her food? Did one of the waiters fly into a blind rage and smash a glass? No, worse: this poor woman was forced to eat her caviar with a plastic spoon.
She was mad. So mad that she took to Instagram:
She writes:
I hate to do this, but this is a total #disgrace , #shame on #maralago , you can’t serve caviar with plastic spoons! Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes! Wait until you see the accompaniments...#horriblepresentationno THIS WAS NOT THE EVENT. It was the restaurant.
Caviar—a food synonymous with luxury—is meant to be eaten with mother of pearl spoons and dishes, it turns out. NOTE. TO. SELF.
Rogers' post soon went viral, with hundreds of people weighing in, many mocking her for complaining about such a "luxury problem." These commenters may have a point, but their wording could have been nicer.
Dang. In Rogers' defense: "I don't like to eat caviar with plastic. It shouldn't be served that way, I wasn't tasting gelato flavors," she wrote in a message to Buzzfeed News.
Rogers also shared another photo of the apparently subpar "accompaniments" that came with the appetizer:
Rogers was not actually at the Trump fundraising event. She was just dining at a Mar-a-Lago restaurant for the evening, she explained later in an update to the Instagram post.
But because of the unfortunate timing, Twitter got confused.
Oooooops. Look, internet, I understand your need to pile on. And sometimes it's warranted. But CHECK YOUR SOURCES, PEOPLE. You can't be slamming some poor woman who just happens to have had a traumatizing experience with fish eggs.
Unless you're funny about it. Then, by all means.
LOLOL.