Olympic skier uses his injury to hilariously burn Mike Pence, deserves a gold medal.

Gus Kenworthy is an Olympic freestyle skier representing Team USA in Pyeongchang and who looks exactly like Robb Stark. He won a silver medal in Sochi and my heart on Twitter.

giphy

giphy

Robb Stark Richard Madden Kenworthy is openly gay, and celebrated the Opening Ceremonies with his fellow gay Olympian Adam Rippon, who pissed off Vice President Mike Pence by speaking up against Pence's harmful, homophobic policies.

Kenworthy tweeted on Thursday that he unfortunately broke his thumb during practice, but thankfully it won't stop him from skiing. He did, however, find a silver lining.

Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so... Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic "thumbs up!" of encouragement the rest of the trip. pic.twitter.com/XylPPGAq9P — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 15, 2018

"It does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so... Silver linings!" Kenworthy joked.