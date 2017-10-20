Guy completely shuts down the anti-abortion argument with one question.

An argument between a pro-choice advocate and an anti-abortion advocate rarely ends well–or with a changed mind. And considering the current political state, right now is an important time to talk about the Trump administration's anti-abortion point of view.

Patrick S. Tomlinson, author and passionate tweeter, recently took to Twitter to share an argument he came up with to shut down those who are opposed to abortion rights. He says he came up with this magical question 10 years ago, and he uses it to challenge "the 'life begins at conception' crowd."

Whenever abortion comes up, I have a question I've been asking for ten years now of the "Life begins at Conception" crowd. In ten years, no one has EVER answered it honestly. 1/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 17, 2017

First, he presents critics with a simple, life-or-death scenario.

It's a simple scenario with two outcomes. No one ever wants to pick one, because the correct answer destroys their argument. And there IS a correct answer, which is why the pro-life crowd hates the question. 2/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 17, 2017

Here it is. You're in a fertility clinic. Why isn't important. The fire alarm goes off. You run for the exit. As you run down this hallway, you hear a child screaming from behind a door. You throw open the door and find a five-year-old child crying for help. 3/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 17, 2017

They're in one corner of the room. In the other corner, you spot a frozen container labeled "1000 Viable Human Embryos." The smoke is rising. You start to choke. You know you can grab one or the other, but not both before you succumb to smoke inhalation and die, saving no one. 4/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 17, 2017