Guy completely shuts down the anti-abortion argument with one question.

An argument between a pro-choice advocate and an anti-abortion advocate rarely ends well–or with a changed mind. And considering the current political state, right now is an important time to talk about the Trump administration's anti-abortion point of view.
Patrick S. Tomlinson, author and passionate tweeter, recently took to Twitter to share an argument he came up with to shut down those who are opposed to abortion rights. He says he came up with this magical question 10 years ago, and he uses it to challenge "the 'life begins at conception' crowd."
First, he presents critics with a simple, life-or-death scenario.
He has some thoughts as to why those opposed to abortion rights never give a clear answer.
And even though anti-abortion people seem to never properly answer him, Tomlinson urges people to "use this question to call them out."
Many criticized Tomlinson's argument, including some anti-abortion people.
For example, this guy who accidentally trapped himself.
And this woman, who really missed the point.
And this dude, who I really hope is lying to himself.
Tomlinson continued to discuss the matter by shutting down a ton of critics with succinct arguments.
