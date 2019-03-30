Guy calls out 'entitled millennials' for 'whining' about male privilege. But he forgot something.

Advertising
If you know me at all, then you know I'm petty af and love a deserved comeuppance. Few things invigorate me more than someone - ideally a clueless man - loudly expressing an ignorant opinion and getting schooled in response. It's my Gatorade, the fuel that keeps me going.
So imagine my delight at stumbling upon this brutal edition of 'Murdered By Words.' A man named Peter, presumably from Sweden, wrestled with the concept of 'white male privilege' in public and lost. The winner? Everyone who witnessed him fail.
Not so fast, sir. You didn't really think you'd get away with such flagrant stupidity, did you?
I...think I care about history now?
It seems he hasn't. Perhaps after such a savage roasting session, he'll reconsider.
