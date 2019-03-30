Guy calls out 'entitled millennials' for 'whining' about male privilege. But he forgot something.

If you know me at all, then you know I'm petty af and love a deserved comeuppance. Few things invigorate me more than someone - ideally a clueless man - loudly expressing an ignorant opinion and getting schooled in response. It's my Gatorade, the fuel that keeps me going.

So imagine my delight at stumbling upon this brutal edition of 'Murdered By Words.' A man named Peter, presumably from Sweden, wrestled with the concept of 'white male privilege' in public and lost. The winner? Everyone who witnessed him fail.

Dear entitled millenials who whine about "white male privilege" all day.



- We gave women the right to vote.

- We ended slavery.



Millions of us sacrificed our lives for freedom and democracy, fighting the evils of Nazism and Communism.



I don't want to hear about "privilege" — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) February 3, 2018

Not so fast, sir. You didn't really think you'd get away with such flagrant stupidity, did you?

"We stole your rights for centuries but eventually gave them back because you wouldn't stop marching" is not a bragging point. — You've Got Snail (@grailsnail) February 4, 2018