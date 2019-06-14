Homophobic bride fires lesbian makeup artist and becomes Internet's newest enemy.

It's 2019 and homophobia persists. That's right! Despite gay marriage being legalized, 'Will & Grace' getting rebooted, and Pete Buttigieg shading Trump, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation still pervades society. It's almost like it's an intractable social issue or something...

And the nerve to be flagrantly homophobic during Pride? Honey, it's audacious beyond belief! But that's exactly what one Texan bride is guilty of this week.

openly sharing who i am with the world is my choice; a choice i will never apologize for. i love what i do and who i am. today i was taken back a little bit. homophobia is a real issue still in 2019. please just be kind to everyone you meet. pic.twitter.com/mTGbcKl55T — kristian (@Kristiantayyy) June 12, 2019

Kristian Cardenas is a freelance makeup and hair artist from Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock is notoriously conservative and Kristian lost a gig to homophobia. As a freelancer, she has no legal recourse. It's deeply frustrating to see something blatantly bigoted play out and know justice won't be served. That said, Kristian didn't advocate for vengeance or hatred. She dealt with the situation graciously and appreciated the Internet's support.