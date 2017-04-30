Advertising

This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner—the first of Donald Trump's presidential administration—was without Trump himself. As he announced months ago (and kept announcing), he was boycotting the event because everyone's too mean to him and he's never been able to take (or tell) a joke.

That may have made things awkward for some headlining comedians, but it gave Muslim-American Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj to really flex his First Amendment rights without worrying about the reactions of a melting orange blob sitting right beside the podium. "Ladies and gentlemen," he began, "welcome to the series finale of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. My name is Hasan Minhaj... or as I'll be known in a few weeks, 'Number 830287.'"

Before he went on to rip Trump, Putin, Jeff Sessions, Steve Bannon, and Sean Spicer ("He's not here because he's at home Googling how to fake his own death"), Minhaj also had to acknowledge a simple fact: "No one wanted to do this," he said of the emcee gig, "so of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant. That's how it always goes down... Don Rickles died just so you wouldn't ask him to do this gig."

Minhaj wasn't without his serious notes, however: "Only in America can a Muslim get on this stage and make fun of the President," he said before perfectly describing Trump's understanding of free speech: "The man who tweets that everything the enters his head refuses to acknowledge the amendment that allows him to do it."

