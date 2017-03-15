Advertising

The night before Trump's Muslim Ban 2.0 was set to take effect, a federal judge in Hawaii has halted it with a nationwide restraining order, The Wall Street Journal reports. Talk about a buzzer beater! The new version of the travel ban would temporarily suspend entry into the U.S. from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. And U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson, who is the hero behind the halting, had some strong words about the ban:

"The record before this Court is unique. It includes significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus driving the promulgation of the Executive Order and its related predecessor."

People are feeling proud that Judge Watson stood up against the ban and served Trump a legal blow, as well as speculating what Trump's response to his second rejection on this bill by a Ninth Circuit judge will be like, as we know he gets quite angry when people don't give him what he wants. Here are some of the best responses to the halting of the travel ban thus far:

right now trump is saying "are you sure" to all his aides who just told him that hawaii is a real state — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) March 16, 2017

A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked the Trump administration's second travel ban from taking effect Thursday https://t.co/Q0pa6Yy4KX pic.twitter.com/FjTHZSWNA8 — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) March 15, 2017

"Aloha, Felicia." - Hawaii judge to Trump's travel ban — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) March 15, 2017

Can't wait for the Trump tweet later on why birth certificates and court decisions from Hawaii are not valid. — (((Seekingreality))) (@Exposingfrauds7) March 15, 2017

BREAKING:



A judge in Hawaii just blocked Sec. 2 & Sec. 6 of Trump's Muslim Ban - which was scheduled to begin tonight.



The heart of it. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 15, 2017

The protestors in Nashville, the Dutch elections, a judge in Hawaii--all give me great hope. Suck it, forces of darkness and division! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 16, 2017

Because it was a Hawaiian federal judge's ruling, Trump people are probably gonna boycott like, grass skirts & pineapple or some shit — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 16, 2017

If Trump took away Hawaii's statehood he'd keep his travel ban and then Obama wouldn't be born in the US. Do I have to think of everything. — Sarah Walker (@swalks) March 15, 2017

"They intentionally made the second travel ban unconstitutional as a distraction from..." — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 15, 2017

Last time travel ban was blocked as a likely violation of due process.



This is the first time it's been blocked as a likely *Muslim ban.* — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) March 15, 2017

Thanks to the federal judge in Hawaii who put a hold on Trump's travel ban 💕🥂 pic.twitter.com/I8tDn5Er36 — Emily Thomas (@emitoms) March 16, 2017

Hawaii judge also rejects argument that the travel ban is not a Muslim ban because it only targets 6 countries > pic.twitter.com/J68GR597CV — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) March 15, 2017

