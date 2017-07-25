The United States Senate, thanks to the GOP majority, has voted to proceed to debate on a mystery bill that will provide tax cuts to the rich, take away protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and gut Medicaid. Congrats!
Throughout the secretive process in which Zombie Trumpcare bills rose from the dead, there were no hearings and no public discussions, but that didn't stop people from pretending it was in the best interest to power through with this secret legislation on party lines.
Here are some jokes on the matter, because it's really all we have.