The United States Senate, thanks to the GOP majority, has voted to proceed to debate on a mystery bill that will provide tax cuts to the rich, take away protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and gut Medicaid. Congrats!

Throughout the secretive process in which Zombie Trumpcare bills rose from the dead, there were no hearings and no public discussions, but that didn't stop people from pretending it was in the best interest to power through with this secret legislation on party lines.

Here are some jokes on the matter, because it's really all we have.

I'm old enough to remember learning Founders intended Senate to be a deliberative body/when conservatives said they cared about Constitution — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 25, 2017

Mitch McConnell is the rare human being who exceeds Donald Trump in shamelessness. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 25, 2017

Congrats @Sendeanheller! I haven't seen this kind of raw courage since Theon jumped ship. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) July 25, 2017

Amazing how the US Senate ended up becoming one of those imaginary Obamacare death panels that fearmongering republicans love to talk about — Kevin Flynn (@flynncredible) July 25, 2017

This CNN moment will not age well. pic.twitter.com/ZPqZPBhz3R — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 25, 2017

John McCain getting a cancer diagnosis and then immediately putting other people's lives in danger is the Breaking Bad reboot no one wants. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 25, 2017

Cool dystopian game show we live in now. pic.twitter.com/Bt84ZBzDSS — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) July 25, 2017

[enters Senate]



this is wrong



[takes seat]



should have been hearings!



[votes aye]



a shame



[leaves for fundraiser]



just awful — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) July 25, 2017

Is McCain really gonna be the deciding vote and go last? Why is everything wrestling — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 25, 2017

McCain really Cosby-ing his obit right there at the finish line. — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 25, 2017

it takes a real maverick to risk his own health for the greater good of devastating the lives of millions — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 25, 2017

Good rule of thumb: you will always be disappointed if you expect Republican electeds to put their constituents over their political party — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 25, 2017

McCain lecturing on responsibilities of governance & adherence to protocols with scar on his forehead is the darkest fucking joke ever told. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) July 25, 2017

"Stop listening to the bombasts on the radio, television and internet. Listen to us instead! We'll never lie!"



DC, ladies & gents. pic.twitter.com/Tgn2sYeG02 — Rachael Berkey (@bookoisseur) July 25, 2017

*kills a puppy on live TV*

*turns to camera somberly*

"And that's precisely why we must protect our nation's puppies." — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) July 25, 2017

mccain is a hero.



related: cosby is my dad and OJ is my favorite athlete — Rembert Browne (@rembert) July 25, 2017

simpsons predicted it in february 1991 pic.twitter.com/U4XkzlrxyI — DougExeter (@DougExeter) July 25, 2017

McCain has been voting against even the most basic LGBT rights for DECADES. U didn't know he was an asshole? Well my friends & I sure did. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2017

