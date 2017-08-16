Advertising

Over the weekend, 32-year-old activist Heather Heyer was tragically killed while counter-protesting the white supremacy rally that was held the night before. As reported by The Guardian, Heyer's memorial service was held at the Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday. Both her parents delivered passionate, emotional eulogies at the service, which appeared to have a packed audience.

"Let's channel than anger not into hate, not into violence, not into fear, but let's channel that difference, that anger, into righteous action," Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said to the crowd.

"The conversations have to happen. That's the only way we're gonna carry Heather's spark through. So remember in your heart, if you're not outraged, you're not paying attention," she said, referencing the last public post on Heyer's Facebook page that has been circulating the internet this week. (It reads, "If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention.") She then encouraged people to "pay attention, find what's wrong...[and] make a point to look at it," and ask yourself what you can do to make a difference.

"That's how you're gonna make my child's death worthwhile. I'd rather have my child but by golly if I gotta give her up we're gonna make it count," Bro said, finishing her speech. The crowd gave her a standing ovation.

Heather Heyer's father, Mark Heyer, fought back tears throughout his eulogy.

"No father should have to do this. But I love my daughter, and as I look out on you guys, you loved her too," Heyer said to the crowd. He then told a lighthearted story about 9-year-old Heather. While on a family vacation, Heather's mother wanted her to put on a sweater while they went to the pool, because it was chilly outside. Heather refused, so her mother said she couldn't go to the pool. "Well, for the next two hours, Heather decided that she knew better, at nine, and defied her mom," he said with a chuckle. "To this day, I don’t really remember how that turned out... All I remember is Heather’s passion. Heather’s passion extended to her ideas, her thoughts."

"She loved people. She wanted equality," he said. "And in this issue of the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate and for my part, we just need to stop all this stuff and just forgive each other. I think that’s what the Lord would want us to do is to stop — just love one another."

