32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of protesters. Her mother Susan Bro says she hasn't spoken to President Donald Trump yet, and frankly, she doesn't want to.

Bro spoke with ABC News in a segment that aired on Good Morning America on Friday. She said that members of the president's staff have tried to reach out to her, but after seeing his remarks on Tuesday, she has no interest in responding.

"I understand that President Trump wants to speak with me … it’s not that I’m trying to be calloused, it’s that I have no interest in speaking to politicians just to hear them say,’ I’m sorry,’" Bro told ABC News. "If I felt like that’s all they wanted to say, that would be different, but I feel like I’m wanted to be used for political agendas and I’m resistant to that."

MORNING EXCLUSIVE: Full interview with Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, victim from the Charlottesville attack: gma.yahoo.com Posted by Good Morning America on Friday, August 18, 2017

In case you missed it, in his initial response to the events in Charlottesville, Trump condemned violence "on many sides," but failed to explicitly call out white supremacists for their actions. After backlash, he made additional remarks specifically denouncing the KKK, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis. But then Trump was back with his talk of "both sides" being at fault by Tuesday.

Bro says after seeing Trump's latest statement, she's not going to take his calls.

"I hadn’t really watched the news until last night and I’m not talking to the president now. I'm sorry. After what he said about my child," Bro told ABC News. "I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters … with the KKK and the white supremacists."

She continued: "You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, 'I'm sorry.'"

Honestly, we can't say we blame Bro for not wanting to talk to the president. We hope she can find comfort during this difficult time.

