We've all seen plenty of headlines about how President Trump has taken 4,058 golf trips in his first two months in office. Yet those stories are largely constrained to the facts that the press get from the White House about where Trump will be, and when—the kind of facts that often get passive-aggressively withheld as a means of punishing the "unfair" media.

That's where everyday civilian heroes like Instagram user @fwesdock_56 come in. This weekend, he spotted Trump doing the only thing lazier than playing golf—watching other people play golf on TV–in a dining room at his D.C. country club. "TRUMP IS LITERALLY AT THE COUNTRY CLUB," he wrote.

President was at Trump National for 55 minutes today. WH tells pool that he had three meetings. Instagram posts suggest he was watching golf pic.twitter.com/5R7k8yUF1Q — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 26, 2017

Now, you might think the story here is that Trump never does any work, even after his biggest political failure to date. Alternatively, you may be interested in the evident lack of security to prevent such unflattering images from leaking.

You'd think if Trump wanted to sit around watching TV he'd do it at the white house where people can't post geotagged photos of him — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 26, 2017

But actually, the best part of this whole thing is that @fwesdock_56 isn't some fringe political blogger who talked his way into Trump's club. He's a kid!

That's right, folks. Here in America, in the year 2017, a sitting president is getting owned by a kid for loafing around watching a rich-guy sport with other rich guys instead of working on any kind of policy that might benefit the people who elected him. Is this the future of journalism? Because that might not be so bad.

