Advertising

If you were rooting for Hillary Clinton this past November, the only upside of her loss just may be her fabulous public appearances. From hiking through the woods to receiving standing ovations while attending Broadway shows, the former presidential candidate's adventures are a nice reminder that she is getting on with her life (so we probably should, too...😢).

In her latest appearance, Clinton and her hubby President Bill Clinton attended the wedding of Sophie Lasry, 24, and Alexander Swieca, 25 at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. Both the bride and groom are the children of billionaire hedge fund managers, and based on the photos, no expense was spared at the nuptials.

Advertising

Another notable guest in attendance? None other than Tiffany Trump, the less-notable first daughter of President Donald Trump. Awkward.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.