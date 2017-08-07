If you were rooting for Hillary Clinton this past November, the only upside of her loss just may be her fabulous public appearances. From hiking through the woods to receiving standing ovations while attending Broadway shows, the former presidential candidate's adventures are a nice reminder that she is getting on with her life (so we probably should, too...😢).
In her latest appearance, Clinton and her hubby President Bill Clinton attended the wedding of Sophie Lasry, 24, and Alexander Swieca, 25 at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. Both the bride and groom are the children of billionaire hedge fund managers, and based on the photos, no expense was spared at the nuptials.
Another notable guest in attendance? None other than Tiffany Trump, the less-notable first daughter of President Donald Trump. Awkward.
Here's a shot of Tiffany Trump, some gal pals, and a dude named Greg who is pretending to be a waiter, when it's more likely he's the son of some billionaire.
Despite being in such close proximity to the daughter of the person who defeated her in the election, Clinton seemed to enjoy herself. (And why should she not? Billionaires can probably afford a really nice chocolate fountain.) The former Secretary of State and her husband were all smiles as a crowd of fans greeted them outside the venue and they even posed for photographs with fellow wedding guests.
As noted by the Daily Mail, other notable guests at the wedding included hot new couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Clinton's right-hand woman Huma Abedin, and Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley.
The internet is also in love with Hillary Clinton's caftan – the perfect eveningwear choice for a pantsuit aficionado such as herself.
An element of Bill Clinton's outfit is also making waves. He wore a yarmulke, which is a Jewish head covering, to the event. Both the Lasry and Swieca families are Jewish, and even though Bill Clinton is not Jewish, it's often customary for men to wear them to Jewish ceremonies. Can we also talk about how Bill coordinated his yarmulke to match Hillary's caftan? That's one supportive husband.
Here's hoping we get treated to more Clinton-Clinton fashion coordination sometime soon.
Photo courtesy of @MikeSington/Twitter.