On Wednesday night, after a long day of tweeting, President Donald Trump kicked off his shoes and relaxed by trying to deflect some attention to his old rival Hillary Clinton. Attacking her recent statements at a California conference in which she said, "I take responsibility for every decision I make—but that's not why I lost," Trump slammed his favorite foe:

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

And ended up lobbing Clinton an easy Twitter alley-oop.

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

Which her supporters obviously loved.

In case you took a well-deserved break from the internet on Wednesday, "covfefe" was the Trump typo that just wouldn't go away.

Via The New York Times Via Twitter

It started with a tweet that said, "Despite the negative press covfefe..." Except there was no punctuation and he left it up for over an hour.

When you saw it, you might have come up with a reasonable explanation. It may have been a message draft he sent out too early. "Covfefe" could actually be a typo for "coverage." That makes sense, right?

But the internet, obviously, preferred to go insane.

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

TRUMP: What happens if they uncover the plot & want to arrest me.

PUTIN: We'll pull you out. Just tweet out the code word "covfefe" — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2017

So it's not surprising that Clinton took the joke and used it to her advantage. After all, Hillary Clinton made news over the summer whenever she'd slam Trump at his own Twitter game. Remember this one?

It was a simpler time.

Meanwhile, Trump did have a point about Clinton's comments at the Recode's Code Conference in California. They were quite candid—and she didn't hold back in spreading blame around for her loss.

"I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party," remembered Clinton, according to CNN. "I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party. It was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong. I had to inject money into it—the DNC—to keep going."

Clinton also revived her criticism of former FBI Director James Comey for himself reviving her email controversy in late October.

"I can't look inside the guy's mind. He dumped that on me on October 28, and I immediately start falling."

Then she pointed a finger at The New York Times for covering her email scandal "like it was Pearl Harbor." The former Secretary of State also mentioned that the "vast majority" of news about her on Facebook was fake, according to Fortune.

Finally, Clinton raised eyebrows with perhaps her most striking quote from the discussion. That she was "the victim" of assumptions.

"I also think I was the victim of the very broad assumption that I was going to win. I never believed that. I always thought it was going to be a close election."

You know what they say, when you assume, you make a TRUMP out of USA.

Looking at all of Clinton's statements, Trump wasn't totally off base. Clinton did blame Facebook and the DNC, and refused to publicly skewer herself for her decisions during the campaign. But at the same time, Hillary had a very solid point with her clap back.

Donald Trump himself is not exactly the king of mea culpas.

He couldn't offer a sincere apology when he was caught talking about his love of sexual assault, and he still constantly blames Clinton and Obama for his self-inflicted problems. Neither work in government anymore.

Not to mention, his administration—in something too absurd for TV— refused to admit "covfefe" was a typo.

Spicer on 'covfefe' tweet: "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." https://t.co/URM4mW8pmO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 31, 2017

So, yeah. People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe.

