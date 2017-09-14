Advertising

This week, Hillary Clinton dropped her book What Happened, her first-person account of the presidential election. Donald Trump, who is still acting like a sore winner nearly a year after his shocking victory, recently took to Twitter to comment on the book.

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss," he tweeted, mistakenly adding a space between the words "every" and "thing." "She lost the debates and lost her direction!"

While Trump did not explicitly mention What Happened in the tweet, it seems as if he's referring to the book, because the book explores why she lost the election. Trump did not disclose whether or not he actually read it.

Hillary Clinton happened to notice Trump's tweet, so she kindly responded with an alternative book recommendation: It Takes a Village, the children's book she wrote, which aims to teach children how they can work together to make the world a better place. She released it in conjunction with What Happened earlier this week.

If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. pic.twitter.com/7dmVJ44mZu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2017

O.

M.

F.

G.

HILLARY!!!!

Can we just take a moment to celebrate the return of Hillary Clinton's Twitter fire with a few gifs?

