Advertising

Four months after she lost the presidency to Donald Trump in the weirdest election of all time, Hillary Clinton still hasn't forgiven or forgotten. And although she's mostly kept out of the public eye, choosing to let Trump's administration implode under the weight of countless scandals, she resurfaced today to indulge in one of her favorite hobbies: making fun of Trump on Twitter.

It started when Philippe Reines, who served as her senior advisor when she was secretary of state, tweeted this none-too-subtle bit of shade at the president.

Russians spy.

Health Care is complicated.

Diplomacy is exhausting.



Who knew? — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) March 17, 2017

Advertising

Then HRC followed up for the one-two punch.

Things I learned today. https://t.co/lM2xAjIg3H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 17, 2017

She may have lost the election to Vladimir Putin Donald Trump, but it's nice to see Hillary Clinton still has a sense of humor about the whole thing. It'll help her deal with watching the world burn.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.