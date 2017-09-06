Advertising

If you come across the following, more-than-outrageous "excerpt" from Hillary Clinton's new book, you should know that the real version is due out September 12.

And if you are accustomed to thinking, even a little bit, you will realize that the passage is not real. I mean, read this "quote" from Hillary:

The fictionalized version of a clip from Hillary's memoir, What Happened, was tweeted out by a viral account called Pixelated Boat, which tweets memes, jokes, and comics.

The full version of the fake passage is definitely getting laughs:

I'm reading Hillary's book and it gives me a new appreciation of how hard she fought to win the election: pic.twitter.com/l7ISDSmuTf — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) September 5, 2017

But think back to the election, before Trump redefined "fake news" to mean CNN. Back in the bygone days of 2016, "fake news" meant the type of articles that claimed Hillary Clinton "had a third heart attack" and was too frail to survive the election.

The type of misinformation the FBI believes was organized and disseminated by Russia to weaken Clinton's chances at the presidency.

And guess what? It's the 2016 election all over again.

Wow, this is the most "is this real?" replies I've ever had on a joke about a famous person committing murder in public — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) September 5, 2017

According to Pixelated Boat, people actually read his fake—again, very fake—"excerpt" of Clinton's book and believed it.

And while Twitter isn't swamped with replies from #MAGA taking the chapter as gospel, the fact that anyone, even one person (and there is more than one) might have taken that imaginary election scenario without a mountain of salt is, well, kind of illuminating.

There are a non-zero number of people replying to this asking if it's real, so I mean... https://t.co/Jyr7I56YGy — John Epler (@eplerjc) September 6, 2017

Via Fortune, Clinton has said that the "vast majority" of news about her on Facebook was fake, part of a campaign that was "connected, as we now know, to a thousand Russian agents [and] connected to the bots, which are just out of control."

If a little piece of satirical fan fiction can accidentally fool someone—then fake news, created by hostile governments to specifically trick people, is nothing to scoff at.

To be clear, that's the real fake news.

