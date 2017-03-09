Advertising

The last few months have probably been harder on Hillary Clinton than any of us, and it seems that she's taking some time for self-care.

On Wednesday, she posted a video to Snapchat for International Women's Day featuring a fresh new haircut. (Which you can watch below courtesy of Elite Daily.)

The unveiling of Hillary Clinton's new haircut promptly caused people across the internet to lose their minds.

Looks are futile as the mean nothing compared to brains, leadership, and courage... BUT. @HillaryClinton, girl, that hair is on point. #IWD pic.twitter.com/oTn3S1t2Rm — courtney (@CourtColl) March 9, 2017

Jason Chaffetz just announced he's opening an investigation into why Hillary Clinton got this fierce new haircut pic.twitter.com/LFn5exWXDG — Molly (@isteintraum) March 9, 2017

They're digging it. We're all digging it.

@HillaryClinton WHEN DID YOU GET A NEW HAIR DO GIRL OMG YOU LOOK GOOD #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/ohQeM1tLKe — niño de la luna (@alexx_101) March 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/KenzieLeeK/status/839668333221826560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Don't worry, her new haircut wasn't just for Snapchat. On Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton spoke about International Women's Day at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards.

.@HillaryClinton gives an #InternationalWomensDay tribute to hundreds of women tonight at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards. pic.twitter.com/ywqLZuxfGU — Axios (@axios) March 9, 2017

May we all strive to be as fierce as Hillary Clinton's new hair.

