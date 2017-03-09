The last few months have probably been harder on Hillary Clinton than any of us, and it seems that she's taking some time for self-care.
On Wednesday, she posted a video to Snapchat for International Women's Day featuring a fresh new haircut. (Which you can watch below courtesy of Elite Daily.)
The unveiling of Hillary Clinton's new haircut promptly caused people across the internet to lose their minds.
They're digging it. We're all digging it.
Don't worry, her new haircut wasn't just for Snapchat. On Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton spoke about International Women's Day at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards.
May we all strive to be as fierce as Hillary Clinton's new hair.