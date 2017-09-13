Advertising

Hillary Clinton just DGAF anymore.

Since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump in 2016, Hillary Clinton has been mostly laying low, running around the woods, and working on her memoir, What Happened. But now that said memoir has finally been released, Clinton is back in the spotlight to promote her book, and is giving her first interviews since her stunning loss.

One of her first stops was to Refinery 29, where Clinton was asked if Trump's daughter Ivanka should be held responsible for her father’s actions. Clinton did not hold back:

Everyone associated with him … they’re either on board with that, or they’re not. And if they’re not, they need to be speaking out or leaving. But if they remain silent and just give lip service to contrary points of views, then they are part of his agenda and should be judged and held accountable for that.

It looks like the former democratic nominee kept things purposely vague— referencing all of Trump's team rather than just the first daughter— but it is pretty obvious that Hillary Clinton has some strong feelings about Ivanka's complicit nature and phony feminism.

Perhaps Clinton was fueled to give such a scathing answer since earlier this month Ivanka Trump supported ending an Obama-era rule on gender gap wage data collection— a surprising move given her previous stance on equal pay. Guess the Women Who Work author is cool if women work for less than men.

Hillary Clinton's book went on sale yesterday, and according to The Huffington Post, the former secretary of state does not hold back while talking about Bernie Sanders, former FBI Director James Comey and even former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Sorry Regina George, but your burn book has got nothin' on Hillary's.

Maybe the silver lining to not being president is you can pretty much put everyone on blast and say whatever the hell you want.

Not that being president has ever stopped Trump from doing any of that.

