Hillary Clinton has been hiding something from us this whole time and it's not her damn emails. It's her 22-year-old nephew Tyler Clinton, who has been biding his time out of the public eye until now, only to emerge as a smoking hot model.
Surprise!
Dayum.
Clinton has just been signed by one of the biggest modeling agencies, IMG Models (the same agency that signed Gigi and Bella Hadid). So we might be seeing a lot more of him. And that is just FINE.
Tyler is the son of Bill Clinton’s half-brother, Roger, and he recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University, according to Refinery29.
Other than that, we don't know much about him except what we can gather from his Instagram account, which he updates a whole lot. Here's a few things we know so far:
1) He's pals with Uncle Bill.
2) He's been in "jail," kinda (Instagram jail, we still want to know why).
Lock him down! Lock him down! (as your boyfriend)
3) He likes his mom (and he's probably not vegan)
He likes eggs! Give this man your eggs!
4) He's probably a Democrat.
I mean...
5) He's outdoorsy.
Okay, so that's only five things. But combined his stunning good looks, it's enough to know, we're definitely #withhim.