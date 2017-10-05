Advertising

I guess the silver lining to losing a high-stakes presidential election is now Hillary Clinton has lots of time to do fun things like hike, write books, and do talk show appearances. On Wednesday, Clinton stopped by The Tonight Show to talk to Jimmy Fallon—but was surprised when the women on his writing staff emerged from the depths of the writer's room to put a twist on his "Thank You Notes" segments by penning notes to specifically to Clinton.

Writers Caroline Eppright, Becky Kraus, Albertina Rizzo, Jo Firestone, Marina Cockenberg, Taryn Englehart and Jasmine Pierce all thanked Secretary Clinton before a special surprise guest came out and things went from emotional to really, really emotional.

"Thank you, Hillary, for always sticking to the issues, even as people criticized you for superficial things like your hair, you wardrobe, and your appearance," wrote Caroline Eppright. "You showed girls everywhere that politics isn't a popularity contest. Because if it were, you would have won by about three million votes."

Jasmine Pierce, a writer at The Tonight Show and former SomeEcards contributor, even got to share her letter with Hillary Clinton.

When we asked Pierce about the experience, she was still reeling. "Nothing I can think to say feels like enough. Can my comment just be a scream?"

And though the former Secretary of State had a few laughs, things got really emotional when Miley Cyrus shed a few tears while thanking Clinton in her note.

"Thank you, Hillary, for being a constant beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women. You've been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I'd like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?"

In the end, Clinton read her own thank you note to the girls and women watching:

"You are smart, strong, and deserving of every opportunity. Together, we made our voices heard, we've done great things, and we've come a long way. But as Miley would say, 'We can't stop and we won't stop.'"

