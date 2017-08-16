Advertising

After a weekend of racism-fueled violence in Charlottesville, all kinds of people came out to counter-protest. 89-year-old Marianne Rubin, who escaped the Nazis in pre-war Germany, stood up in New York City to fight against the reemergence of the views that led to her immigration at age 12.

Rubin is in the streets protesting against history she's already seen up-close once before. She carried a sign that read "I escaped the Nazis once. You will not defeat me now." CNN anchor Seth Lemon shared a photo from the site in Union Square, which has gone viral on Twitter with hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes.

Rubin shared her story with Lemon. "My father was pushed down and I helped him get up and then we went to France... and then we came here," she said.

"It's sad. It's terrible. All I can say is it's so bad that... they voted for him," she said of the neo-Nazi reemergence.

Her granddaughter also shared a photo of Rubin at the march. "90-years-old and my beautiful grandmother is still out here fighting & inspiring (and reminding the world what happens when we're silent)," she wrote.

90-years-old and my beautiful grandmother is still out here fighting & inspiring (and reminding the world what happens when we're silent). A post shared by Lena (@lenaolivias) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Supporters are flooding the photos with praise. "I love that she put on her sneakers for this. Knew she'd be on her feet. That lady's a hero!" wrote one commenter on Twitter. "Now, that's a face of resilience & resolve. I wouldn't want to mess with her, that's for sure," agreed another.

Rubin's spirit is admirable, and it's a reminder to the rest of us that there are no excuses for disengagement. Do you want to let this grandma down?

