Advertising

A group of 1,163 pro-Beijing government officials elected Carrie Lam as Hong Kong's next chief executive, putting the residents of the 7.3 million person city further under the thumb of a mainland government they resent. You can read about it over at the New York Times.

But when you're done, come back here and read about the dick jokes.

Carrie Lam won the vote with 777 ballots cast in her favor. In Cantonese, the word "7" is slang for penis. Can you guess what "777" is slang for?

Advertising

Erect penis!

Or it's just three penises in a row. There's also some confusion in English-language media over whether "777" refers to erections or impotency, with Mashable asserting the former and Bloomberg the latter. It seems like it's largely up to interpretation, with some just using the word as a stand-in for "stupid."

Rest assured, it has to do with the penis. Reporters heard the announcement and couldn't keep it together.

Reporters at scene laughed at Carrie Lam's 777 votes



"God's Will," one said. — Kris Cheng (@krislc) March 26, 2017

Advertising

Carrie Lam get 777 votes to clinch Hong Kong chief executive post. Cue the NSFW Canto puns? https://t.co/Am6pqWFLHD — Emily Rauhala (@emilyrauhala) March 26, 2017

Social media was obviously brutal.

Congratulations Carrie, you won the erection. 柒柒柒 https://t.co/QpPs7K4Fgi — Neil Taylor (@mrneiltaylor) March 26, 2017

Carrie Lam won with 777 votes -- oh 777?! #HongKong Chief Executive Election is over and already a new nickname is born. pic.twitter.com/gghnjtzGVO — Fion Li (@fion_li) March 26, 2017

Advertising

(Translation: #IReallyCongraulateYou #EverybodyWillHaveSuchADickChief #777 #ForeverAPenis")

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, Carrie Lam denied "appearing hesitant" as she heard the tally of votes.

"You reporters always exaggerate my facial expression."

Well, sure. But the dangers of the 7 are something Apple learned the hard way too, when their campaign for the iPhone 7—"this is 7"—translated to "this is penis."

Stay classy, Hong Kong protesters! Take it from Americans still deriding Trump for his tiny hands—it gets old, but if you do it long enough, it gets funny again.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.