Hope Hicks was just named the new interim White House communications director, The Daily Caller reports. She'll take over for Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci, who managed to get fired after 11 days, even though he wasn't technically supposed to start until August 15. The Trump Administration really is setting all kinds of records!

So who is Hope Hicks? According to Newsweek, Hicks, 28, has been with the Trump campaign right from the start, serving as Donald Trump's campaign press secretary. In October 2014, Hicks was hired by the Trump Organization to do public relations, after having worked with Ivanka Trump doing PR for her fashion line.

Newsweek also reports that when the White House salaries were released in June, Hicks was revealed to be one of the highest paid White House aides, earning $179,700 a year.

Hicks also took the side of Corey Lewandowski in 2016 after he was accused of grabbing Breitbart reporter, Michelle Fields. Despite video evidence to the contrary, Hicks said, “The accusation...is entirely false. The individual [Fields] has never met Corey, nor had the only reporter that supposedly identified him.”

People on Twitter reacted, as they're wont to do. But the reactions were fairly mixed, with some people questioning her qualifications and others (like journalist Olivia Nuzzi) pointing out that she's been an integral part of the team.

Can't you haters just accept that Hope Hicks was the qualified candidate with the least actual experience and the most blind obedience? — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 16, 2017

Hope Hicks is the new WH comms director...she's never tweeted or done an on-record interview, part of the reason she's avoided trouble — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 16, 2017

Hope Hicks slated to become the next Defence Against The Dark Arts.. I mean @WhiteHouse communications director #harrypotter #isthisreallife — Christian Humes (@TweetHumes) August 16, 2017

Chaos is a ladder Hope Hicks climbs. https://t.co/LPmgElTo5v — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 16, 2017

Naming of 28-yr-old Hope Hicks, w/ 4 years p.r. experience, to WH comms director, shows how no one w/any stature will now work for this WH. — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) August 16, 2017

Trump's new com director Hope Hicks:



- 28-year-old woman

- Former model

- No exp. in politics

- Highest salary on staff



…another Lewinsky? — #DoSomethingGOP (@williamlegate) August 16, 2017

Is Hope Hicks going to communicate about her year long affair with the very married Corey Lewandowski? #hypocrites pic.twitter.com/5cfqGfT10O — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) August 16, 2017

Important to remember about Hope Hicks: in practice she's been 1 of the most powerful White House staffers since day 1, regardless of title. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 16, 2017

She's essentially already been comms director in the sense that she is often the barrier between the president and the world — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 16, 2017

Important also to remember that at this point, she's one of his longest serving staffers — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 16, 2017

Hope Hicks also has the distinction of being careful in a way that is uncommon for a Trump aide — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 16, 2017

Let's see if she makes it two weeks.

