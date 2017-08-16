Hope Hicks was just named the new interim White House communications director, The Daily Caller reports. She'll take over for Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci, who managed to get fired after 11 days, even though he wasn't technically supposed to start until August 15. The Trump Administration really is setting all kinds of records!
So who is Hope Hicks? According to Newsweek, Hicks, 28, has been with the Trump campaign right from the start, serving as Donald Trump's campaign press secretary. In October 2014, Hicks was hired by the Trump Organization to do public relations, after having worked with Ivanka Trump doing PR for her fashion line.
Newsweek also reports that when the White House salaries were released in June, Hicks was revealed to be one of the highest paid White House aides, earning $179,700 a year.
Hicks also took the side of Corey Lewandowski in 2016 after he was accused of grabbing Breitbart reporter, Michelle Fields. Despite video evidence to the contrary, Hicks said, “The accusation...is entirely false. The individual [Fields] has never met Corey, nor had the only reporter that supposedly identified him.”
People on Twitter reacted, as they're wont to do. But the reactions were fairly mixed, with some people questioning her qualifications and others (like journalist Olivia Nuzzi) pointing out that she's been an integral part of the team.
Let's see if she makes it two weeks.