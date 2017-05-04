I don't know about you guys, but lately my reaction to the political news of the day has been something along the lines of: "Wait, what? Are we being punk'd?" That's how I felt reading this tweet from House Republicans about the AHCA.
Back in March, the House GOP tweeted out a quiz inviting constituents to "test your knowledge" on the new healthcare bill. On Wednesday, some Twitter users noticed a pretty glaring typo. Can you spot it?
Yes, they spelled the acronym of the American Health Care Act wrong. As written in the GOP's tweet, the bill would be called the American Care Health Act. (Doesn't quite have the same ring to it, does it?). Even worse, they spelled it wrong while they were sharing a QUIZ about it. Perhaps the GOP needs to test their knowledge.
Twitter had a lot to say about the error:
Do we need to start giving the House of Representatives a spelling test every Friday?