I don't know about you guys, but lately my reaction to the political news of the day has been something along the lines of: "Wait, what? Are we being punk'd?" That's how I felt reading this tweet from House Republicans about the AHCA.

Back in March, the House GOP tweeted out a quiz inviting constituents to "test your knowledge" on the new healthcare bill. On Wednesday, some Twitter users noticed a pretty glaring typo. Can you spot it?

QUIZ: How much do you REALLY know about the #ACHA? Test your knowledge here. #PassTheBill



http:https://t.co/G7Z1mRw57N — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 18, 2017

Yes, they spelled the acronym of the American Health Care Act wrong. As written in the GOP's tweet, the bill would be called the American Care Health Act. (Doesn't quite have the same ring to it, does it?). Even worse, they spelled it wrong while they were sharing a QUIZ about it. Perhaps the GOP needs to test their knowledge.

Twitter had a lot to say about the error:

Oh Jeez, you didn't even SPELL it right ugh. — Nick Brennan (@nfbrennan) May 4, 2017

It's the "AHCA", not the "ACHA". Let me guess, Betsy DeVos wrote out this "QUIZ" for you degenerates. — Tambo (@DinoTambo) May 4, 2017

🤣 The misspelled #AHCA tag is hilarious but the dangling extra http in front of the https is just priceless.



Thx @GOP, needed a good laugh. — Gary Bleck 📎 (@GaryBleck) May 4, 2017

I know plenty about the American Collegiate Hockey Association but I don’t understand what that has to do with your job — Chuck Yoder (@Chuck_Yoder) May 4, 2017

Do we need to start giving the House of Representatives a spelling test every Friday?

