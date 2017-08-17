Advertising

Creating shadow puppets during slumber parties back in the day was usually a pretty chill experience. But after reading this recent Reddit post, you'll be convinced that shadow puppets have been keeping up with the modern news cycle—and they have been deeply affected by it.

Redditor cdnchef shared an eerie photo that his girlfriend took of him while he rested on the couch with an icepack on his head. "Sitting on the couch with a headache and an ice pack on my head when my girlfriend tells me not to move," he captioned the shot, which displays a very clear shadow on the wall.

Yup...his icepack shadow looks just like Donald Trump.

For reference, here is a photo of Trump from a side angle:

Somehow, this image is even spookier than the shadow one.

The people of Reddit came armed with plenty of jokes about the resemblance.

Some pointed out how the shadow was on a wall. (Remember the border wall between U.S. and Mexico Trump wanted to build? Guess he's too busy not denouncing Nazis to remember that offensive plan...)

Others commented on the size of the shadow–in very Trumpish voices, of course.

This Redditor couldn't help but notice the phone in the dude's hands, perfectly poised for a classic Donald Trump Twitter shit storm.

And while it's unlikely that the photo really is of Trump, and that the photographer was Melania, this very impressive visual may convince you otherwise.

