26 of the best reactions to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Today is the day you've either been anxiously waiting for or dreading for a long time, depending where you fall on America's polarized political spectrum. But whether you're red or blue or purple or a Trump supporter, it's an emotional day for America. At the inauguration in Washington, D.C., Lady Gaga and J. Lo sang. Amanda Gorman read poetry. Amy Klobuchar did standup. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially sworn in to become the 46th President and Vice President of the U.S.

Joe Biden takes the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/dMaGb5AeWt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 20, 2021

BREAKING: Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president pic.twitter.com/0YfPYmixjw — Axios (@axios) January 20, 2021

Regardless of our political beliefs, we can all agree today will signal a major shift in our political landscape. And that Lady Gaga's outfit was dope as hell.

I think I speak for all of us when I say: WE DID IT, JOE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!