26 of the best reactions to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Today is the day you've either been anxiously waiting for or dreading for a long time, depending where you fall on America's polarized political spectrum. But whether you're red or blue or purple or a Trump supporter, it's an emotional day for America. At the inauguration in Washington, D.C., Lady Gaga and J. Lo sang. Amanda Gorman read poetry. Amy Klobuchar did standup. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially sworn in to become the 46th President and Vice President of the U.S.
I think I speak for all of us when I say: WE DID IT, JOE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!