Sarah Huckabee Sanders was probably thrilled when Sean Spicer passed her the White House Press Secretary baton earlier this summer. And while the internet has not yet ridiculed her to the level they ridiculed Spicer, today really caught her up to old Spicey. We imagine she's no longer feeling too thrilled.
While giving a press conference Wednesday, Sanders spewed an endless chain of absurd lies–and the internet is dragging her for them. Please enjoy a few of our favorites:
1. "This president's done more for bipartisanship in the last 8 days than Obama did in 8 years."
2. "I can't think of anything worse than having government more involved in your healthcare."
3. "I think that's one of the more outrageous comments that anyone can make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."
Sanders said this about ESPN host Jemele Hill, who recently called Trump a white supremacist. According to the Washington Post, ESPN reprimanded Hill for her comments.
4. "I think that type of misunderstanding of who this president is and, frankly, a misunderstanding of what he's been doing, is exactly one of the reasons that Hillary Clinton is not the president, and is, instead, pushing a book with a lot of false narratives and a lot, I think, of false accusations, and placing blame on a lot of other people instead of accepting it herself."
This was the second day in a row in which Sanders insulted Clinton during a press briefing. Yesterday, she accused Clinton of staging "false and reckless attacks."
5. "I think that the president has certainly surrounded himself with a lot of strong women in various positions, including myself in a pretty high position and senior position in the administration...he's continuing to add women to his staff at senior levels every single day."
This barrage of lies hasn't yet infiltrated Twitter, so here's what I think about it:
6. And here are just some hilarious reactions to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' general behavior on this gloomy Wednesday.
Watch today's press briefing in full for an onslaught of Sarah Huckabee Sanders bullshit, below.