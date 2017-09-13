Advertising

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was probably thrilled when Sean Spicer passed her the White House Press Secretary baton earlier this summer. And while the internet has not yet ridiculed her to the level they ridiculed Spicer, today really caught her up to old Spicey. We imagine she's no longer feeling too thrilled.

While giving a press conference Wednesday, Sanders spewed an endless chain of absurd lies–and the internet is dragging her for them. Please enjoy a few of our favorites:

1. "This president's done more for bipartisanship in the last 8 days than Obama did in 8 years."

Man I'd love to know what is in her morning coffee to spill lies all day. — MoKara21 (@maureen2103) September 13, 2017

Oh, did we start the clock right after he explicitly supported white supremacists? https://t.co/E9JRMp6RWv — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 13, 2017

Bipartisan=discussing policy when both parties r in attendance Not saying 1 thing to GOP next evening something else to Dems. What a joke — Sanlau7 (@SandraLau7) September 13, 2017

I am laughing too hard and loudly to hear what she is saying. — Mom (@MomBlogsBest) September 13, 2017

2. "I can't think of anything worse than having government more involved in your healthcare."

I can't think of anything worse than insurance companies dictating my healthcare. Oh! they already do that. At $1200mo. & $5K deductible — Kevin byDesign (@Kevin_byDesign) September 13, 2017

Yeah, well there is that ONE thing that is worse: Racist running the nation. — Allison Beckler (@allisonmbeckler) September 13, 2017

Really? Nothing? How about being really sick and NOT having healthcare? — Jeff Lemberg (@jefflemberg) September 13, 2017

3. "I think that's one of the more outrageous comments that anyone can make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."

Sanders said this about ESPN host Jemele Hill, who recently called Trump a white supremacist. According to the Washington Post, ESPN reprimanded Hill for her comments.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls for firing of ESPN's Jemele Hill. If she didn't use Huckabee in her name she wouldn't be employed. — Up The Down (@PrivateAbyss) September 13, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will from hence forth be known as #SarahSlanders

And she should leave Jemele Hill alone. — Cortney Warwick (@CortneyWarwick) September 13, 2017

Imagine her reaction if someone had falsely accused Trump of not being a citizen of this country https://t.co/y0ytWq6fNz — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 13, 2017

Today, the White House press secretary used the people's podium to call for the firing of an individual citizen, @jemelehill. Take that in. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 13, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls for Jemele Hill to be fired for condemning racism? Isn't firing a black woman for speaking up, I dunno, racist? — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 13, 2017

4. "I think that type of misunderstanding of who this president is and, frankly, a misunderstanding of what he's been doing, is exactly one of the reasons that Hillary Clinton is not the president, and is, instead, pushing a book with a lot of false narratives and a lot, I think, of false accusations, and placing blame on a lot of other people instead of accepting it herself."

This was the second day in a row in which Sanders insulted Clinton during a press briefing. Yesterday, she accused Clinton of staging "false and reckless attacks."

I would bet an enormous amount of money that Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not read a single word of Hillary Clinton's new memoir. — Femestella (@femestella) September 13, 2017

Yeah, I'm sure Hillary is super sad that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is criticizing her. 🙄 — Kimberly L. (@KimmyLoves2Read) September 13, 2017

Sarah Sanders said Hillary's book is sad. What's truly sad is a preachers daughter defending a pussy grabbing offensive abrasive old man! — Babbie (@BSCWatson) September 13, 2017

5. "I think that the president has certainly surrounded himself with a lot of strong women in various positions, including myself in a pretty high position and senior position in the administration...he's continuing to add women to his staff at senior levels every single day."

This barrage of lies hasn't yet infiltrated Twitter, so here's what I think about it:

True, Trump's cabinet turnover is high enough to warrant a ton of hires–but hiring senior level employees on the DAILY? Come on, Sarah. — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 13, 2017

6. And here are just some hilarious reactions to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' general behavior on this gloomy Wednesday.

Boy do I despise Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I realize this is not a helpful tweet but it makes me feel better, thank you. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 13, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders always looks like she just asked to see your manager. pic.twitter.com/LetmqQGREL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 13, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, this one's for you! pic.twitter.com/esvTNN8MQQ — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 13, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders always looks like she spent her lunch break making a Talbots salesgirl cry. pic.twitter.com/Eh54lU5Wsn — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 13, 2017

Watch today's press briefing in full for an onslaught of Sarah Huckabee Sanders bullshit, below.

