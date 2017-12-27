Ivanka Trump should have checked the background before uploading her latest family photo.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump uploaded these photos of her husband, Jared, and their 4-year-old, Joseph, on a fishing trip. Cute, right? Only one problem...

To any kid, this fish is a trophy! 🐟 🎣 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wSpMZ0aFkQ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 26, 2017

Here's a hint: look closely at the background.

See it yet?

Yep. In one of the pictures, a Confederate flag could be seen flying right over Jared's shoulder.

Now, the flag seems to be flying off a totally random boat that has nothing to do with Jared and Ivanka, but come on. In this heated political climate, you would think that the first daughter would omit any pictures with a racist symbol in it.

Perhaps Ivanka didn't even notice the flag in the first place, but the internet sure did.