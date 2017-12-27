Ivanka Trump should have checked the background before uploading her latest family photo.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump uploaded these photos of her husband, Jared, and their 4-year-old, Joseph, on a fishing trip. Cute, right? Only one problem...
Here's a hint: look closely at the background.
See it yet?
Yep. In one of the pictures, a Confederate flag could be seen flying right over Jared's shoulder.
Now, the flag seems to be flying off a totally random boat that has nothing to do with Jared and Ivanka, but come on. In this heated political climate, you would think that the first daughter would omit any pictures with a racist symbol in it.
Perhaps Ivanka didn't even notice the flag in the first place, but the internet sure did.
Former Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub even chimed in:
Look, maybe Ivanka uploaded the pic knowing the flag was in the background, or maybe she didn't. But one thing is for sure: uploading a family photo with a Confederate flag in the background is not good optics for the Trumps, who have long been accused of enabling white supremacists.
Or maybe that's what they were going for! Who really knows anymore.