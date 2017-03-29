Advertising

Ivanka Trump has a brand new job, and boy does it sound thankless. The New York Times reports that the eldest daughter of Donald Trump would be joining him down in the White House as the newly appointed "Assistant to the President." Also, it's unpaid. Woof. This news has everybody spiraling back to the days of their first unpaid internships, when they used too many exclamation points in emails and wasted time making trips to and from the snack cabinet because they didn't actually have any work to do.

Is Ivanka nervous for her first big day? Does she know if jeans are okay at the White House or if she should wear chinos? And do people bring there lunch from home there or will she get laughed at if she shows up with a paper bag? Soon enough we'll find out, but for now, here are some of the funniest tweets about Ivanka's big new job at her dad's office.

Ivanka Trump is taking an unpaid job in the white house to lead the fight against the gender wage gap 🤔 — joe mande (@JoeMande) March 29, 2017

Consider: Ivanka Trump now her dad's "unpaid employee." Another word for that is "White House intern." Definitely not making any inferences. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 29, 2017

GOP: " Shut up, Elizabeth Warren."

Also GOP: "Shut up, Maxine Waters."

Also GOP: "Heeeeeere's Ivanka!" — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) March 29, 2017

I support Ivanka's new official White House role. It's been a rough couple of months and they really need more expertise in hotel management — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 30, 2017

I DON'T CARE ABOUT THE IVANKA JOB NEWS — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 29, 2017

THE CLIMATE CHANGE OFFICE CAN'T SAY "CLIMATE CHANGE" AND THE RIVERS WILL CATCH FIRE AGAIN, IF IVANKA WANTS A WHITE HOUSE EMAIL WHO CARES — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 29, 2017

If he can hire Ivanka, I should be able to bring my dog to work. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) March 29, 2017

Bless Ivanka for doing an unpaid internship at the WH. Hope she can at least get her travel expenses covered otherwise she may struggle. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) March 29, 2017

"assistant to the president" is what my dad calls it when i read him his emails while he's driving :) — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) March 29, 2017

Hire their inexperienced daughter as "assistant to the president". #ThingsAnnoyingCoworkersDo — kelz (@kelz64) March 29, 2017

Ivanka Trump being named "Special Assistant to the President" reminds of the time Malia Obama was named "Secretary of the Treasury." — Evan J'daté Kessler (@EvanJKessler) March 29, 2017

“Assistant President?”



“No, Assistant To The President.” https://t.co/uMFCxPyB6E — Michael Gibson (@lovehasnologic) March 29, 2017

Congrats to Ivanka Trump for becoming the first billionaire intern. — Eli Olsberg (@EliOlsberg) March 29, 2017

in classic rich girl fashion ivanka is now an unpaid intern in her dad's office — Eric-by-the-sea (@ericschmerick) March 29, 2017

