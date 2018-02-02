Ivanka Trump dragged by Twitter for saying Black History Month is about 'all Americans.'

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump tweeted in honor of Black History Month, which began February 1. Her tweet may have been well-intentioned, but she made it about "all Americans," and not just black Americans, who the month is supposed to be honoring.

During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 1, 2018

The First Daughter tweeted,

During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom - and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background.

That's certainly a nice sentiment, but a little misguided with the addition of "all Americans." And it did not go unnoticed on Twitter (surprise!).

Did Ivanka just make #BlackHistoryMonth about ALL Americans? What is wrong with her? Plus, did she use "sojourners" in the correct context 🤔 — Sonya 🌻❄♊🍷🌊 (@suiteplat) February 1, 2018

She just "All Lives Matter" 'd Black History Month. — VW (@jamesvanwag) February 1, 2018