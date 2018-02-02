Ivanka Trump dragged by Twitter for saying Black History Month is about 'all Americans.'

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump tweeted in honor of Black History Month, which began February 1. Her tweet may have been well-intentioned, but she made it about "all Americans," and not just black Americans, who the month is supposed to be honoring.
The First Daughter tweeted,
During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom - and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background.
That's certainly a nice sentiment, but a little misguided with the addition of "all Americans." And it did not go unnoticed on Twitter (surprise!).
The remark in that last tweet about "both sides" is a reference to Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, who, in August 2017, made comments about a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA. The rally had turned violent and resulted in the death of one woman who was there protesting. Trump gave a statement saying that both sides were to blame.
His actual remarks were, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. On many sides. Many sides. This has been going on for a long time in our country." He also stated that there were "very fine people on both sides."
Trump blaming the protesters as well as the white supremacists didn't sit well with a lot of people, and that came back up after Ivanka's tweet about Black (or, as she'd have it, "All Americans") History Month.