Advertising

Ivanka Trump's new book Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success was called by the New York Times in a savage review, "a strawberry milkshake of inspirational quotes."

One such quote is from renowned primatologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goddall, who has a plea for the Assistant to the President.

“What you do makes a difference,” Goodall's inspirational quote reads, “and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Advertising

With Ivanka giving out Goodall's advice, Goodall kindly has some advice for her.

Goodall told The Washington Post:

I understand that Ms. Trump has used one of my quotes in her forthcoming book...I was not aware of this, and have not spoken with her, but I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart. I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart. She is in a position to do much good or terrible harm. Legislation that was passed by previous governments to protect wildlife such as the Endangered Species Act, create national monuments and other clean air and water legislation have all been jeopardized by this administration. I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations.

Advertising

Goodall has been vocal against President Donald Trump and his policies, employing her expertise. During the election, she told The Atlantic, “the performances of Donald Trump remind me of male chimpanzees and their dominance rituals.”

The Post reports that Ivanka's book is full of quotes from people who have criticized her father and even voiced support for Hillary Clinton.

The book was published days after the Peoples Climate March, a demonstration against President Donald Trump's policies that threaten the environment and scientific research, which Goodall actively supports.

Today, people around the world are united in demanding that action is taken in the fight against #climatechange. In... Posted by Dr. Jane Goodall on Saturday, April 29, 2017

Advertising

Another Ivanka Trump quotee, Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani, is not psyched about being included in the first daughter's book.

The New York Times reports that "several women quoted in Ms. Trump’s new book...now say they feel uneasy about being included in it," including banker turned baker Umber Ahmed, who says of Ivanka's role in the White House, "the only test is whether she is able to achieve something other than personal gain."

Advertising

We will be sure to read about it in Ivanka's next book, Woman Who Worked: Rewriting My Record in the White House.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.