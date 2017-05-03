Advertising

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump released a new book of advice for women who weren't born heiresses to real estate fortunes: Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success. Book critics so far have said that rather than rewriting the "rules for success," Ivanka Trump rewrites her "feminist" bona fides and reworks her privileged existence.

With the book on the shelves, Twitter user Jeff Norm shared a picture of Ivanka Trump's book in the company he, and hundreds of retweeters, feel it belongs.

Ivanka's bookshelf neighbors include:

The Mammoth Book of Cover-Ups: The 100 Most Terrifying Conspiracies of All Time

Putin Country: A Journey Into the Real Russia

Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security

Trust Me, I'm Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator

The Case for Impeachment

The Greatest Blunders...Ever!

In an attempt to troll the troll, another troll chimed in and suggested that this new display was not a good use of his time, like commenting on such tweets is.

Did you really spend valuable time of your life searching through B&N for each of these books just to take this picture for Twitter, man — Christian Ledford (@C_J_Ledford) May 3, 2017

Norm explained that it didn't take so long to find Ivanka Trump's complements, because the Current Affairs section is stacked with them.

He's lucky he caught a picture of the book before it's moved completely in the bargain bin.

